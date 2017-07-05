As Minnesota medical cannabis hits two years program adds PTSD

The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off.

The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed.

In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.

With the increased amount of patients, they are finally seeing a decrease in prices.

CEO Kyle Kingsley says that because of this, most who can benefit from it, now have access.

He see's the biggest benefit so far is the effect medical marijuana has on opioid use.

"As you know, opioids kill 16,000 or more individuals in the United States per year, that's just prescription opioids, your Percocet, your Vicodins," Kingsley said. "These are pretty dangerous pain medications. We don't see that with cannabis and the majority of folks that we see actually are able to reduce or if not discontinue their opioids."

A big change this year is the addition of Post Traumatic Stress disorder as a condition covered by the program.

Those suffering from PTSD can register for the program by July 31st and will receive treatment starting August 1st.

