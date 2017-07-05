Rushford-Peterson nears completion of new school

It's an exciting day for Rushford-Peterson schools.

The first palettes hit the ground this morning as faculty and volunteers gathered to move into the new school building, which is only a few blocks from its previous location.

Earlier this year, teachers packed up their rooms at the old school and prepared for the move.

Today marked the first day of moving as the school's construction wraps up and is set to be finally completed in the coming weeks.

This year will also mark ten years since flood waters ravaged the town of Rushford.

"This has been a ten year process for us. It started shortly after the flood in 2007 and so it's really rewarding that we will be opening the school on the tenth anniversary of a flood that impacted Rushford", said Superintendent Chuck Ehler.

When it's finished, the school will be home to early education through twelfth grade students this fall.

The new building, which is behind the school's football field, will include nearly 170,000 square feet of space, which includes brand new classrooms, a new gymnasium, and new auditorium.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be on Saturday, August 19th, where the school will be open for the public to view before the school year begins.