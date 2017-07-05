Teen killed in Millville ATV accident

A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend.

A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.

Lenz will be laid to rest Sunday in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Lenz's family says Kyler was making a name for himself in the ATV community, and they hope to sponsor a race in Kyler's name in the future.

The GoFundMe account set up to raise money for that race, in addition to covering funeral expenses, can be found by clicking this link.