Purse snatched at Soldiers Field Park

There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.

Rochester Police said the Lake Elmo woman claims four women approached her around 9:45 p.m. One of the men pulled out a knife and grabbed her purse.

As the group ran off, the woman yelled at a nearby couple, who began to chase after the suspects.

The suspect with the purse was crossing the nearby footbridge when a man walking the other direction grabbed the purse, sensing what was happening.

The purse was returned with nothing taken from it.

The accused snatcher was described as an 18 to 20 year old black male, more than 6 feet tall and wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.