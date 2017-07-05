Police searching for potential stabbing victim after altercation outside of Rochester bar

Rochester Police are searching for a potential stabbing victim after a fight outside of Dooley's Pub early Tuesday morning.

Police said a 37-year-old Rochester man was sitting outside of the restaurant when two men approached him around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Without warning, one punched him in the head several times. The victim then took out a knife and swung it at both of the men.

Surveillance video confirms the events, and also shows what appears to be one of the men holding his arm after getting stabbed.

Soon after, the man with the knife was tackled by an onlooker, and arriving officers recovered the weapon.

Officers say the man was very intoxicated and was taken to detox. He could face charges. The man he potentially stabbed remains at large.