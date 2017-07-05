UPDATE: Body found in Austin's Mill Pond identified

A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.More >>
Chicago Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Charles City, Iowa. According to the Charles City Police Department, Chicago Police took 36-year-old Antoine Williams into custody Wednesday night on a warrant of first-degree murder.
Family and friends of Philando Castile are marking the one-year anniversary of his fatal shooting during a routine traffic stop. Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot to death by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez last July 6.
There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.
An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station.
A Mason City man is behind bars after allegedly evading police officers during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken in Stewartville July 4, 1914. It shows a large crowd celebrating the 138th birthday of the United States in the middle of the main thoroughfare of the town.
It looks like we still don't know the fate of the historic Kutzky House, but might soon get a conclusion. The item on the City Council's docket Wednesday was whether or not to approve a demolition permit. But they didn't decide on that tonight. Two weeks prior, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended they not approve the permit and instead hold a public hearing.
The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off. The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed. In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.
An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station.
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle wreck near Mazeppa Tuesday evening.
It's an exciting day for Rushford-Peterson schools. The first palettes hit the ground this morning as faculty and volunteers gathered to move into the new school. Earlier this year, teachers packed up their rooms at the old school and prepared to move.
Rochester Police are searching for a potential stabbing victim after a fight outside of Dooley's Pub early Tuesday morning.
There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.
The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off. The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed. In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.
