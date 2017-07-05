UPDATE: Body found in Austin's Mill Pond identified - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Body found in Austin's Mill Pond identified

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Crews work to recover a body from Mill Pond behind the Austin Public Library Wednesday morning Crews work to recover a body from Mill Pond behind the Austin Public Library Wednesday morning
Police are on the scene where a body was found in Mill Pond. Investigators are working to determine whether foul play was involved. Police are on the scene where a body was found in Mill Pond. Investigators are working to determine whether foul play was involved.
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin Police say the man found in Mill Pond early Wednesday morning has been identified as 55-year-old Brian Anderson. While Anderson did not have a permanent address, he had been living in Austin.

Police say a preliminary autopsy shows drowning was the cause of death. The autopsy also showed Anderson had a history with coronary artery trauma.

A dozen officers searched the scene where Anderson's body was found. They determined there were no signs of struggle.

Police believe Anderson's body had been in the water overnight before it was discovered.

PREVIOUS STORY - Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. 

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Public Library at 8:02 a.m. Officers believe the call was made by someone walking along the trail. 

Firefighters are working to retrieve the body from the water. It will then be sent to Rochester for an autopsy. 

Chief Krueger said their main concern at this time is to determine whether foul play was involved, or if the death was an accident.

Police expect to release more information Thursday. Look for updates on KTTC.com and on the NewsCenter.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Charles City boy declared brain dead after ATV accident

    Charles City boy declared brain dead after ATV accident

    A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.

    More >>

    A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.

    More >>

  • Charles City murder suspect arrested in Chicago

    Charles City murder suspect arrested in Chicago

    Chicago Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Charles City, Iowa. According to the Charles City Police Department, Chicago Police took 36-year-old Antoine Williams into custody Wednesday night on a warrant of first-degree murder.

    More >>

    Chicago Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Charles City, Iowa. According to the Charles City Police Department, Chicago Police took 36-year-old Antoine Williams into custody Wednesday night on a warrant of first-degree murder.

    More >>

  • Family, friends to mark year since Philando Castile shooting

    Family, friends to mark year since Philando Castile shooting

    Philando Castile / Photo: Family/FacebookPhilando Castile / Photo: Family/Facebook

    Family and friends of Philando Castile are marking the one-year anniversary of his fatal shooting during a routine traffic stop. Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot to death by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez last July 6. 

    More >>

    Family and friends of Philando Castile are marking the one-year anniversary of his fatal shooting during a routine traffic stop. Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot to death by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez last July 6. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.