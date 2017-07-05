UPDATE: Body found in Austin's Mill Pond identified

Police are on the scene where a body was found in Mill Pond. Investigators are working to determine whether foul play was involved.

Crews work to recover a body from Mill Pond behind the Austin Public Library Wednesday morning

Austin Police say the man found in Mill Pond early Wednesday morning has been identified as 55-year-old Brian Anderson. While Anderson did not have a permanent address, he had been living in Austin.

Police say a preliminary autopsy shows drowning was the cause of death. The autopsy also showed Anderson had a history with coronary artery trauma.

A dozen officers searched the scene where Anderson's body was found. They determined there were no signs of struggle.

Police believe Anderson's body had been in the water overnight before it was discovered.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Public Library at 8:02 a.m. Officers believe the call was made by someone walking along the trail.

Firefighters are working to retrieve the body from the water. It will then be sent to Rochester for an autopsy.

Chief Krueger said their main concern at this time is to determine whether foul play was involved, or if the death was an accident.

Police expect to release more information Thursday. Look for updates on KTTC.com and on the NewsCenter.