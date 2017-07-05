Body found in Austin's Mill Pond

Police are on the scene where a body was found in Mill Pond. Investigators are working to determine whether foul play was involved.

Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Public Library at 8:02 a.m. Officers believe the call was made by someone walking along the trail.

Firefighters are working to retrieve the body from the water. It will then be sent to Rochester for an autopsy.

Chief Krueger said their main concern at this time is to determine whether foul play was involved, or if the death was an accident.

Police expect to release more information Thursday. Look for updates on KTTC.com and on the NewsCenter.