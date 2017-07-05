Body found in Austin's Mill Pond

Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
Big decisions await the Rochester City Council, as members reconvene after the July 4 holiday. Among them is likely a decision on the fate of the historic Kutzky House, after the Heritage Preservation Commission suggested a demolition permit be denied.More >>
Every fourth of July you can expect to find parades all over southeast Minnesota. In Wanamingo, residents took things a bit further with an annual fireman's water fight.More >>
To celebrate the birth of this nation, the city of Austin put on its annual Freedom Fest right in the heart of the city Tuesday morning.More >>
Pre-Independence Day fun: Summerfest 2017 continued Monday night in Stewartville.More >>
A local electric utility company is adding a lot of solar power to its portfolio. Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, which is located in Rochester, is buying the electricity generated from a five mega-watt solar farm near Owatonna.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle wreck near Mazeppa Tuesday evening.More >>
Transforming a plastic grocery bag into an essential item for those in need by crocheting. That's the idea behind "Operation Bedroll," a growing movement in Rochester that turns strips of plastic bags into full length bed mats for those without a home.More >>
A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.More >>
A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury. Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...More >>
A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night.More >>
A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.More >>
One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a deadly rollover accident. It happened Sunday afternoon on County Road A-14 in Winneshiek County, Iowa.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.More >>
