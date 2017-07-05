Rochester City Council could decide fate of historic Kutzky Hous - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester City Council could decide fate of historic Kutzky House Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Big decisions await the Rochester City Council, as members reconvene after the July 4 holiday. Among them is likely a decision on the fate of the historic Kutzky House, after the Heritage Preservation Commission suggested a demolition permit be denied.

Commission members made the decision last month because they believed the house could be repaired, while developers argued the opposite.

While the commission requested a public hearing at Wednesday's city council meeting, the topic is not slated for public comment in the evening's agenda.

City Council has the final say in the fate of the building.

There will also be a hearing Wednesday night about the plans for the Residence at Discovery Square development at 3rd Avenue SW and 5th Street SW, which some believe will hurt the city's affordable housing options.

