Honkers unable to hold onto lead in 6-5 loss

Despite leads of 3-0 and 5-2, the Rochester Honkers were unable to hold onto them, and couldn't plate a runner past the fourth inning in a 6-5 loss in Mankato to end the first half.

The Honkers finished the first half with a record of 16-19 an improvement of nine wins from last year when they finished 7-28 in the first half. In addition, they finished the half 8.5 games out of first place. Last season? A whopping 17.5 games.

To the Independence Day game, the home run lead the way again for the Honkers. In the first, Kenyon Yovan, in his second game with the Honkers, knocked a three-run home run to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Honkers starter Chia-Ching Ho couldn't hold on to that lead as he allowed two runs in the second and one in the third on Zac Wiley's RBI double to tie the game.

The Honkers offense would quickly bounce back and score two in the top of the fourth to regain the lead. Michael Michalak would single and advance to second on an error by the MoonDogs left fielder Kyle Cuellar scoring Konnor Zickefoose and make it 4-3, then Michalak would score on Morgan McCullough's RBI single to give the Honkers a 5-3 lead.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Yovan would give up two runs leading to another blown lead and tie.

The Honkers offense was silent from the fourth on as Brett Newburg, Cooper Powell, and Naithen Dewsnap held the Honkers scoreless the rest of the way.

In the bottom of the eighth, with Jacob Green on the mound the MoonDogs took the lead for good, as Daniel Amaral scored on Ethan Valdez' sacrifice fly to give Mankato a 6-5 lead.

In the ninth the Honkers went down in order and ended the first half with a loss.

The Honkers have Manny Armendariz on the mound Wednesday at Mayo Field in Rochester as they take the field at 7:05 against the St. Cloud Rox.