Twins hold on to beat Angels 5-4

Despite having the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Kintzler and the Minnesota Twins escaped game two of their three game set against LA with a 5-4 victory on Independence Day Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle Gibson (W, 5-6) got the start for the Twins, and it was a good one. He gave up a run in the top of the second on Luis Valbuena's RBI double, but he held the Angels to the lone run until the top of the sixth when he gave up a solo home run to Kole Calhoun.

During that time, the Twins were able to take the lead with three runs of their own. In the bottom of the second, Ehire Adrianza's sacrifice fly knotted things at one until the fifth, when Robbie Grossman doubled to right to score Byron Buxton to give the Twins a 2-1 lead. Following Grossman, Joe Mauer singled to left to drive in Grossman making it 3-1.

Calhoun's home run in the sixth made it 3-2 but the Twins were able to create a two-run cushion in the sixth with another sacrifice fly from Adrianza to make it 4-2, then Byron Buxton hit his fifth home run of the year to create a three-run lead, 5-2, going into the seventh.

Gibson would leave with two outs in the seventh, going 6.2 innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two.

Taylor Rogers would come in a get the final out of the seventh, but in the eighth would give up a two-out home run to Albert Pujols, his twelfth of the year to make it 5-3.

In the ninth, Brandon Kintzler got into some trouble. Andrelton Simmons led off the inning with a single up the middle. Then Kintzler walked Nick Franklin to put the go-ahead run on first with no-outs.

Ben Revere then grounded a ball to shortstop Adrianza. Adrianza would field the grounder, step on second and attempt to turn the double play with a throw to first, but the throw got away from Mauer, allowing Simmons to come around and score. Revere would only reach first on the play.

Then with the tying run at first, and the winning run at the plate in Martin Maldonado, Kintzler forced Maldonado to ground into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game, with a 5-4 score.

Kintzler earned his 22nd save, while the loss went JC Ramirez (L, 7-7).

The Angels and Twins play the final game of their three game set at 7:10 Wednesday with Ervin Santana (10-5) on the mound against Parker Bridwell (2-1).