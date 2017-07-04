Wanamingo hosts yearly Fireman's water fight

Every fourth of July you can expect to find parades all over southeast Minnesota.

In Wanamingo they took things a bit further.

It's like tug-of-war except up in the air and with fire hoses.

For the past few decades Wanamingo has been hosting the water fight, bringing out fire departments from all over the area to see who's the best.

Now the tournament is only a part of their 4th July celebration, they have food and games for everyone to enjoy.

As for the water fight, it's an opportunity for the community to come out and have fun, with the folks that watch out for them.

The Pine Island Fire Department made it quite far over all, but for them it's about getting closer as a team.

"We do this competition a couple times in the summer and we go out and just have a good time with the other fire departments a little camaraderie together," Casey Sather with Pine Island Fire, said.

"I mean if him and I can work together on the hose right there, I mean we can work together on a hose on a fire scene or something like that same as other departments," Colton Pike, Sather's partner, said.

Now it wasn't just firefighters competing.

They had a separate tournament for anyone who wanted to try their hand at using the fire hose.

