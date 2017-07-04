Wanamingo hosts annual Fireman's water fight

Every fourth of July you can expect to find parades all over southeast Minnesota. In Wanamingo, residents took things a bit further with an annual fireman's water fight.

It's like tug-of-war, except it takes place up in the air and with fire hoses.

For the past few decades Wanamingo has been hosting the water fight, bringing out fire departments from all over the area to see who's the best.

Now the tournament is only a part of their 4th of July celebration, and they have food and games for everyone to enjoy.

As for the water fight, it's an opportunity for the community to come out and have fun with the folks who watch out for them.

The Pine Island Fire Department made it far over all in the competition, but for them, it's about getting closer as a team.

"We do this competition a couple times in the summer and we go out and just have a good time with the other fire departments a little camaraderie together," said Casey Sather with Pine Island Fire.

"I mean if him and I can work together on the hose right there, I mean we can work together on a hose on a fire scene or something like that same as other departments," said Colton Pike, Sather's partner.

It wasn't just firefighters competing either. There was a separate tournament for anyone who wanted to try their hand at using the fire hose.