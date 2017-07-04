UPDATE: Name of victim released in deadly motorcycle accident

UPDATE: The name of the motorcyclist who died in an accident near Mazeppa is released.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 48-year-old Daniel Syverson, from Red Wing, was traveling west on Highway 60 when a Hyundai driven by a 53-year-old man, heading east, collided with him.

State Patrol says Syverson was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved.

No word on the condition of the other driver.

