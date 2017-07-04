Austin celebrates the 4th of July with its annual Freedom Fest parade

State Patrol is investigating after a man is killed in a motorcycle accident. The accident took place Tuesday evening on Highway 60 and County Road 3 near Mazeppa.More >>
A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.More >>
A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury. Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...More >>
One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a deadly rollover accident. It happened Sunday afternoon on County Road A-14 in Winneshiek County, Iowa.More >>
A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.More >>
A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.More >>
