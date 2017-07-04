Austin celebrates the 4th of July with its annual Freedom Fest parade

To celebrate the birth of this nation, the city of Austin put on its annual Freedom Fest right in the heart of the city Tuesday morning.

Main Street was completely shut down to allow the parade to go through, the parade itself started on 8th Street near Mayo Clinic Health System at 11 a.m., and concluded at Veterans Pavilion Park at 2 p.m.

Chairs were placed along the street as early as 8:30 in the morning. The parade meant a great deal to residents in Austin, as people were there to celebrate freedom and independence.

"The United States is a nation of people that are allowed to make choices and have freedoms, and that of course comes from the freedoms that we were granted, you know, more than 200 years ago," said Lieutenant John Mueller with the Austin Police Department. "And it's important that every year we take time to remember the people that gave us those freedoms, and to celebrate those freedoms."

Live entertainment at Bandshell Park began at 12:30 p.m., there was also a free ice cream social sponsored by Westminster Presbyterian Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fireworks were set to begin at dusk.

