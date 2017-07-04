"Operation Bedroll:" plastic with a purpose

Transforming a plastic grocery bag into an essential item for those in need by crocheting.

That's the idea behind "Operation Bedroll," a growing movement in Rochester that turns strips of plastic bags into full length bed mats for those without a home.

Ginger Petersen came up with the idea with two others in November, after her son saw it online and thought it could bring people together to make a difference.

They take bags and cut them into strips and then tie them into balls of "plarn," or plastic yarn.

It can take weeks of crocheting and as many as a thousand bags to make one full-length mat.

A group meets weekly at People of Hope Church to learn the technique, and Tuesday brought it to Meadow Lakes Senior Living for the first time.

Petersen thought a handful might show up, but instead an entire room was filled with those on hand to take part.

"I don't know if I can put it into words," Petersen said.

"There are a lot of people who don't have family, who have nothing to do on the fourth of July. This will take their minds off of things for awhile."

Petersen says because of Tuesday's great turnout, they hope to start a weekly gathering at Meadow Lakes as well.

Completed mats are sent to the Dorothy Day House in Rochester to give those without a home a durable sleeping surface.

The Rochester Salvation Army has also expressed interest in spreading these mats throughout the community.