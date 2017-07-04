Honkers losing streak reaches four in 15-9 loss to Mankato

The Rochester Honkers offense woke up with a five run sixth inning, but a 14-0 deficit was too much to overcome in an eventual 15-9 loss to Mankato.

Michael Stryffeler was given the start for the Honkers and didn't last long.

In his 2.1 innings, Stryffeler gave up six runs, five earned, on five hits while walking three and striking out three. Stryffeler gave up one in the first and tossed a scoreless second, but couldn't get out of the third as he gave up five in the inning.

Stryffeler was relieved by Ben Strahm who got out of the third unscathed but wasn't so lucky in the fourth as he game up three runs, only one earned, digging his team into a 9-0 hole.

The fifth was more of the same for the Honkers staff. With Weston Hatten on the mound, the Honkers allowed five more runs to score, making it a 14-0 game.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Honkers offense finally awoke.

With two outs in the inning, Zeke Pinkham singled, leading to Colin Floyd being removed from the game with two on. Following another single from Michael Michalak to load the bases, Jordan Hart hit the third pitch he saw over the wall for a grand slam. Then after a walk, and an error, Morgan McCullough came up and drove in Griffin Neuer to make it 14-5.

The Honkers would add two more in the seventh, and ninth, and the bullpen only allowed one run after the fifth, but it was too little too late in a 15-9 loss.

Stryffeler (0-2) was handed the loss, and Colin Floyd (2-0) got the win.

The Honkers go to Mankato Tuesday for Independence Day as they play 6:05 at Franklin Rogers Park.