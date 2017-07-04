Mauer, Kepler go deep in 9-5 win vs. Angels

The Minnesota Twins' first four hitters went 11-17 and Adalberto Mejia (W, 4-3) threw seven quality innings in a 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins got on the board in the bottom of the second, with Joe Mauer in the lead-off spot, he came up with two on and one out. During his at-bat, Alex Meyer was called for a balk, allowing Jorge Polanco to score from third, leaving one on for Mauer. On the 2-2 pitch of his at-bat, Mauer lined one over the left-center field wall to score Byron Buxton and give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

The Twins advanced their lead in the bottom of the third, with Max Kepler's RBI double scoring Miguel Sano and giving the Twins a 4-0 lead.

Mejia gave up his first run in the top of the fourth. Andrelton Simmons came up with two-on and ripped a single to center, scoring Albert Pujols and Yunel Escobar to make it 4-2.

In what turned out to be Alex Meyer's (L, 3-5) final inning, Max Kepler lead off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, his tenth of the year, to give the Twins a three run lead at 5-2.

The Twins scored again the following inning, as Miguel Sano doubled to left to score Mauer and Eduardo Escobar to push their lead to 7-2.

Los Angeles would score twice more, with a solo home run from Luis Valbuena in the seventh, and another solo home run, this time from Martin Maldonado, in the eighth to make it a 7-5 game. However in the bottom of the eighth the Twins tacked on two more, with Max Kepler getting his fourth hit of the day, and RBI single to make it 8-5, then Miguel Sano scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-5.

Brandon Kintzler threw a scoreless ninth, to give the Twins a 9-5 victory.

Adalberto Mejia was given the win as he threw seven innings, and gave up three runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out five.

The Twins are back at Target Field again Tuesday for an afternoon tilt at 1:10 with Kyle Gibson (4-6) on the mound against JC Ramirez (7-6).