WWII veteran 'absolutely honored' to be grand marshal at Third of July Parade

With live music and countless floats, the Third of July Parade in Albert Lea drew thousands of spectators. But for the grand marshal, the parade was also an opportunity to pay respect to his fellow veterans.

"I'm absolutely honored to be a grand marshal for all of the veterans that had gone on before me," said World War ll veteran Andy Dyrdal. "Some of them didn't come back and a couple of them were cousins and a best friend that never made it back."

Dyrdal graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1941, according to a news release from the Chamber of Commerce. Then in December the following year, he received his draft notice and joined the Air Force at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Dyrdal trained at Scott Field in St. Louis, Mo. to be a radio operator. He was later stationed in England, where he served in the control tower that sent off planes during the D-Day invasion of Normandy in France on June 6, 1944.

"It was the biggest event in history. But the end of the war was even bigger," Dyrdal said.

Unfortunately, Dyrdal lost two cousins during the war.

"One had the same name I got -- Palmer Dyrdal. He grew up on a farm right next to me and he got killed in Italy. And I had another cousin... and he was killed in Germany in the last 10 days of the war," Dyrdal said.

So while the Third of July Parade was about being patriotic and bringing the community together, Dyrdal also saw it as a chance to honor the veterans who never made it home.

"I had another best friend that got killed, plus a lot of others in my outfit. So I am honored on their behalf," Dyrdal said.

After the war was over, Dyrdal returned to Albert Lea. He worked at Skinner-Chamberlain until 1958, then worked for 30 years as a mail carrier before retiring.

The Third of July Parade ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It started at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, then went south on Bridge Avenue, west on Fountain Street, and south on St. Mary Avenue before ending at Central Park.