Summerfest 2017 in Stewartville has a full day of July 4 activities

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Pre-Independence Day fun: Summerfest 2017 continued Monday night in Stewartville.

Musical guests included: Aaron Simmons and the Roadkill Four and Lost Highway.

The Stewartville Street Dance at Florence Park will continue on Tuesday, July 4, as well.

Tickets are $10 at the door. They will have activities starting at 9 a.m. and running until 9 p.m. A fireworks show will cap off the night at approximately 9 p.m.
 

July 4 Activities:

Summerfest Runs 8, 9, 10 AM
Pre-registered Packet Pick Up on July 3 from 5-6:30 PM or July 4 from 6-7:50 AM Florence Park Pavilion
Online Registration: http://www.active.com/stewartville-mn/running/distance-running-races/summerfest-runs-2017?int=


Stewie Cruisers Car Show 9 AM - 3 PM
Strikers Corner and American Legion #164
Show Registration 9 AM - Noon
Awards at 3 PM
www.stewiecruisers.com

Arts in the Park  10 AM - 4 PM

Grand Parade  6:30 PM

Shakespeare in the Park
8:30 PM
Florence Park

Fireworks  
Dusk - Approximately 9 PM
Best Viewed at Florence Park

