Summerfest 2017 in Stewartville has a full day of July 4 activities

With live music and countless floats, the Third of July Parade in Albert Lea drew thousands of spectators. But for the grand marshal, the parade was also an opportunity to pay respect to his fellow veterans. "I'm absolutely honored to be a grand marshal for all of the veterans that had gone on before me," said World War ll veteran Andy Dyrdal.More >>
The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community? Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk. The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m...More >>
Pre-Independence Day fun: Summerfest 2017 continued Monday night in Stewartville. Musical guests included: Aaron Simmons and the Roadkill Four and Lost Highway. The Stewartville Street Dance at Florence Park will continue on Tuesday, July 4, as well. Tickets are $10 at the door. They will have activities starting at 9 a.m. and running until 9 p.m. A fireworks show will cap off the night at approximately 9 p.m. July 4 Activities: Summerfest Runs 8, 9, 10 AM P...More >>
A local electric utility company is adding a lot of solar power to it's portfolio. Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, which is located in Rochester, is buying the electricity generated from a five mega-watt solar farm near Owatonna. The company is buying the energy from The Lemond Solar Center. A portion of the energy will be used for members of the Solar Choice community solar program.More >>
One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a deadly rollover accident. It happened Sunday afternoon on County Road A-14 in Winneshiek County, Iowa.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.More >>
A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury. Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...More >>
A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.More >>
A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.More >>
A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.More >>
Pre-Independence Day fun: Summerfest 2017 continued Monday night in Stewartville. Musical guests included: Aaron Simmons and the Roadkill Four and Lost Highway. The Stewartville Street Dance at Florence Park will continue on Tuesday, July 4, as well. Tickets are $10 at the door. They will have activities starting at 9 a.m. and running until 9 p.m. A fireworks show will cap off the night at approximately 9 p.m. July 4 Activities: Summerfest Runs 8, 9, 10 AM P...More >>
A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.More >>
