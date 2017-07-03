Summerfest 2017 in Stewartville has a full day of July 4 activities

Pre-Independence Day fun: Summerfest 2017 continued Monday night in Stewartville.

Musical guests included: Aaron Simmons and the Roadkill Four and Lost Highway.



The Stewartville Street Dance at Florence Park will continue on Tuesday, July 4, as well.

Tickets are $10 at the door. They will have activities starting at 9 a.m. and running until 9 p.m. A fireworks show will cap off the night at approximately 9 p.m.



July 4 Activities:

Summerfest Runs 8, 9, 10 AM

Pre-registered Packet Pick Up on July 3 from 5-6:30 PM or July 4 from 6-7:50 AM Florence Park Pavilion

Online Registration: http://www.active.com/stewartville-mn/running/distance-running-races/summerfest-runs-2017?int=





Stewie Cruisers Car Show 9 AM - 3 PM

Strikers Corner and American Legion #164

Show Registration 9 AM - Noon

Awards at 3 PM

www.stewiecruisers.com



Arts in the Park 10 AM - 4 PM

Grand Parade 6:30 PM

Shakespeare in the Park

8:30 PM

Florence Park



Fireworks

Dusk - Approximately 9 PM

Best Viewed at Florence Park