Car ends in ditch after fatal rollover in Winneshiek County

One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a deadly rollover accident.

It happened Sunday afternoon on County Road A-14 in Winneshiek County, Iowa.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Casey Buxengard was speeding when he lost control.

His car rolled several times into a ditch.

Also in the car was Lindsey Buxengard and Justin Vincek.

Both of them were thrown from the vehicle Justin died from his injuries.

Casey and Lindsey were taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.



