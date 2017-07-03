Fillmore County residents claim they were hit by vandals

Vandalized mailboxes in Fillmore County. Some residents said they were hit by vandals over the weekend.



Neighbors said people in a car drove on the wrong side of the road, hitting the mailboxes around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.



The damage stretches from Winona County Road 10 to Fillmore County Roads 74 and 30, and in Olmsted, Winona, and Fillmore counties.

Neighbors hope that if anyone has any information, that they contact their respective authorities.