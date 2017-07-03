Go Fourth and celebrate!

The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community?

Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk.

The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m. The 2017 Grand Marshal of the parade will be World War II veteran Andy Dyrdal of Albert Lea, a former radio operator who was present in the control room during the D-Day invasion of Normandy in France. Dyrdal says he is "very proud to represent the men and women veterans who fought in the war, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice and didn't make it back."

Freedom Fest's Independence Day Parade in Austin will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, followed by a free ice cream social hosted by Westminster Presbyterian Church and live entertainment.

In the Rochester area, the Lake Zumbro Lake Association's Annual Boat Parade will start things off, followed by a special waterski show at Fisherman's Inn on Lake Zumbro beginning at 1 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the Rochester Concert Band, directed by Chuck Blattner, will perform a free concert at the Silver Lake Park soccer field. Stick around for the fireworks at 10 p.m., and don't forget your radio or cell phone -- this year's display features music tailored exclusively for the show on Laser 101.7 and IHeart Radio!

If you'll be relaxing at home on Tuesday night, be sure to catch Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks® Spectacular, featuring award-winning artists like Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, and Charlie Puth, on KTTC at 8 p.m. CDT. There will also be an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m.

See below for more celebrations across southeastern Minnesota. Let us know of any other events by emailing us here. Have a safe and sound 4th of July!

Albert Lea

July 3rd

3rd of July Parade @ Freeborn County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. (theme: "Our Parade of Stars")

July 4th

Bayside Skiers Ski Show @ Fountain Lake, early afternoon

Old Car Company Car Show on Broadway downtown, afternoon

Fireworks Display @ Fountain Lake-City Beach, dusk

Austin

Freedom Fest

Independence Day Parade, 11 a.m.

Live entertainment @ Bandshell Park, 12:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free ice cream social sponsored by Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fireworks, dusk

Blooming Prairie

2017 Old Fashioned Fourth of July

July 3rd

Antique Tractor Show @ high school, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Concessions @ City Park, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Music in the Pavilion, 6 p.m.

Magic Show w/ Greg Skillsted @ City Park, 7 p.m.

July 4th

All-day concessions @ City Park

Trolley rides between City Park and Victory Field, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (FREE WITH CHAMBER BUTTON)

Fine Arts Fair @ City Park, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Show Car @ City Park, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Helicopter Rides, West of Victory Field, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parade, 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Live Entertainment - piano band "Mischief and Mayhem," City Park, 5:30 p.m.

Live Entertainment - Kyle Johnson "DJ Peps," Victory Field, 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks @ Victory Field, 10 p.m.

Cannon Falls

Cannon Valley Fair

Grand Day Parade, 11 a.m.

Gold Star Amusement Rides, 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

STARDUST CIRCUS Performances, 2/4/6 p.m. showtimes

Singing Cowgirl, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Dave Carpenter Contriband, 6 p.m.

Fireworks Show, dusk

Eitzen

Fourth of July Celebration

Flea market, 8:30 a.m.

Free face painting, 11 a.m.

Grand Parade, preceded by Kiddie Parade, noon

"Kaptain Kirby" Train, free rides for kids, 1:30 p.m.

Fireworks by Flashing Thunder, dusk

Harmony

Fourth of July Celebration

Antique Appraisal Event @ Fillmore Central Stage Gym, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harmony's Second Annual Local Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kiddie Pedal Pull, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Parade, 3 p.m.

The Jim Busta Band featuring Mollie B., 4 p.m.

Fireworks at dark

Lake City

Fireworks @ Lake Pepin, dusk

Oronoco

4th of July Holiday Waterski Show @ Fisherman's Inn, 1 p.m.

Fireworks @ Oronoco City Park, 10 p.m. (no dinner/music before show)

Preston

Historic Forestville State Park, noon to 4 p.m.

Red Wing

Live Music at Harbor Bar @ Harbor Bar, 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Fourth of July Concert in Central Park @ Central Park Bandshell, 7 p.m.

Fireworks at The Veranda @ St. James Hotel, 8 p.m.

Fireworks @ Levee Park, 10 p.m.

Rochester

Rochester Concert Band @ Silver Lake Park soccer field, 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks, 10 p.m. (tune in to Laser 101.7 or IHeart Radio!)

Stewartville

Summerfest 2017 @ Florence Park

Summerfest Runs, 8, 9, 10 a.m.

Stewie Cruisers Car Show @ Strikers Corner and American Legion #164, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Arts in the Park, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Grand Parade, 6:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park, 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks, dusk (~9 p.m.)

Wanamingo

Pancakes @ Riverside Park, 6:30 a.m.

Inflatable games for kids @ North Main Street, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Food vendors on North Main Street

Community Band concert @ Main Street, 1 p.m.

Grand Parade, 2:30 p.m.

Fire Dept. Water Fight @ Firehall, 4 p.m.

Time capsule burial, near Walking Trail Entrance, 7 p.m.

Fireworks, dusk

Waseca

Lakefest Freedom Walk/Run @ Clear Lake Park, 7:30 a.m. - noon

Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives @ Trowbridge Park, noon - 2 p.m.

Fireworks, 10 p.m.

