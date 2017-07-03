Go Fourth and celebrate! - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Go Fourth and celebrate!

Posted:
Jessica Meno Jessica Meno
Andy Dyrdal, Grand Marshal of the 3rd of July Parade Andy Dyrdal, Grand Marshal of the 3rd of July Parade
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community?

Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk.

The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m. The 2017 Grand Marshal of the parade will be World War II veteran Andy Dyrdal of Albert Lea, a former radio operator who was present in the control room during the D-Day invasion of Normandy in France. Dyrdal says he is "very proud to represent the men and women veterans who fought in the war, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice and didn't make it back."

Freedom Fest's Independence Day Parade in Austin will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, followed by a free ice cream social hosted by Westminster Presbyterian Church and live entertainment.

In the Rochester area, the Lake Zumbro Lake Association's Annual Boat Parade will start things off, followed by a special waterski show at Fisherman's Inn on Lake Zumbro beginning at 1 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the Rochester Concert Band, directed by Chuck Blattner, will perform a free concert at the Silver Lake Park soccer field. Stick around for the fireworks at 10 p.m., and don't forget your radio or cell phone -- this year's display features music tailored exclusively for the show on Laser 101.7 and IHeart Radio!

If you'll be relaxing at home on Tuesday night, be sure to catch Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks® Spectacular, featuring award-winning artists like Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, and Charlie Puth, on KTTC at 8 p.m. CDT. There will also be an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m.

See below for more celebrations across southeastern Minnesota. Let us know of any other events by emailing us here.  Have a safe and sound 4th of July!

Albert Lea

July 3rd
3rd of July Parade @ Freeborn County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. (theme: "Our Parade of Stars")

July 4th
Bayside Skiers Ski Show @ Fountain Lake, early afternoon
Old Car Company Car Show on Broadway downtown, afternoon
Fireworks Display @ Fountain Lake-City Beach, dusk

------------------------------------------------

Austin

Freedom Fest
Independence Day Parade, 11 a.m.
Live entertainment @ Bandshell Park, 12:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free ice cream social sponsored by Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Fireworks, dusk

------------------------------------------------

Blooming Prairie

2017 Old Fashioned Fourth of July
July 3rd
Antique Tractor Show @ high school, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Concessions @ City Park, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Music in the Pavilion, 6 p.m.
Magic Show w/ Greg Skillsted @ City Park, 7 p.m.

July 4th
All-day concessions @ City Park
Trolley rides between City Park and Victory Field, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (FREE WITH CHAMBER BUTTON)
Fine Arts Fair @ City Park, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Show Car @ City Park, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Helicopter Rides, West of Victory Field, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Parade, 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Live Entertainment - piano band "Mischief and Mayhem," City Park, 5:30 p.m.
Live Entertainment - Kyle Johnson "DJ Peps," Victory Field, 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks @ Victory Field, 10 p.m.

------------------------------------------------

Cannon Falls

Cannon Valley Fair
Grand Day Parade, 11 a.m.
Gold Star Amusement Rides, 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
STARDUST CIRCUS Performances, 2/4/6 p.m. showtimes
Singing Cowgirl, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Dave Carpenter Contriband, 6 p.m.
Fireworks Show, dusk

------------------------------------------------

Eitzen

Fourth of July Celebration
Flea market, 8:30 a.m.
Free face painting, 11 a.m.
Grand Parade, preceded by Kiddie Parade, noon
"Kaptain Kirby" Train, free rides for kids, 1:30 p.m.
Fireworks by Flashing Thunder, dusk
------------------------------------------------

Harmony

Fourth of July Celebration
Antique Appraisal Event @ Fillmore Central Stage Gym, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Harmony's Second Annual Local Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kiddie Pedal Pull, 11:30 a.m.
Grand Parade, 3 p.m.
The Jim Busta Band featuring Mollie B., 4 p.m.
Fireworks at dark

------------------------------------------------

Lake City

Fireworks @ Lake Pepin, dusk

------------------------------------------------

Oronoco
4th of July Holiday Waterski Show @ Fisherman's Inn, 1 p.m.
Fireworks @ Oronoco City Park, 10 p.m. (no dinner/music before show)

------------------------------------------------

Preston

Historic Forestville State Park, noon to 4 p.m.

------------------------------------------------

Red Wing

Live Music at Harbor Bar @ Harbor Bar, 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Fourth of July Concert in Central Park @ Central Park Bandshell, 7 p.m.
Fireworks at The Veranda @ St. James Hotel, 8 p.m.
Fireworks @ Levee Park, 10 p.m.

------------------------------------------------

Rochester

Rochester Concert Band @ Silver Lake Park soccer field, 8:30 p.m.
Fireworks, 10 p.m. (tune in to Laser 101.7 or IHeart Radio!)

------------------------------------------------

Stewartville

Summerfest 2017 @ Florence Park
Summerfest Runs, 8, 9, 10 a.m.
Stewie Cruisers Car Show @ Strikers Corner and American Legion #164,  9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Arts in the Park, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Grand Parade, 6:30 p.m.
Shakespeare in the Park, 8:30 p.m.
Fireworks, dusk (~9 p.m.)

------------------------------------------------

Wanamingo

Pancakes @ Riverside Park, 6:30 a.m.
Inflatable games for kids @ North Main Street, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Food vendors on North Main Street
Community Band concert @ Main Street, 1 p.m.
Grand Parade, 2:30 p.m.
Fire Dept. Water Fight @ Firehall, 4 p.m.
Time capsule burial, near Walking Trail Entrance, 7 p.m.
Fireworks, dusk

------------------------------------------------

Waseca

Lakefest Freedom Walk/Run @ Clear Lake Park, 7:30 a.m. - noon
Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives @ Trowbridge Park, noon - 2 p.m.
Fireworks, 10 p.m.
------------------------------------------------

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Fireworks accident in Stockton leaves man with eye injury

    Fireworks accident in Stockton leaves man with eye injury

    A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton.  Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury.  Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...

    More >>

    A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton.  Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury.  Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...

    More >>

  • Go Fourth and celebrate!

    Go Fourth and celebrate!

    The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community? Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk. The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m...

    More >>

    The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community? Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk. The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m...

    More >>

  • Injury accident closes Highway 63

    Injury accident closes Highway 63

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Injury accident closes Highway 63

    Injury accident closes Highway 63

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>

  • 3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley

    3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning.  Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.  

    More >>

    A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning.  Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.  

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Driver injured in Pine Island crash identified

    UPDATE: Driver injured in Pine Island crash identified

    Credit: Pine Island Fire DepartmentCredit: Pine Island Fire Department

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>

  • Rochester woman allegedly stabs boyfriend

    Rochester woman allegedly stabs boyfriend

    Emma KrauseEmma Krause

    A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>
    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>

  • 4 people die after vehicle hits 2 motorcycles Saturday

    4 people die after vehicle hits 2 motorcycles Saturday

    Authorities say four people from Iowa died this weekend after another vehicle crossed the center line of a Western Nebraska highway and struck the motorcycles they were riding on.More >>
    Authorities say four people from Iowa died this weekend after another vehicle crossed the center line of a Western Nebraska highway and struck the motorcycles they were riding on.More >>

  • Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove

    Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online
    Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity. More >>
    Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity. More >>

  • Independence Day celebrations get a head start on Monday

    Independence Day celebrations get a head start on Monday

    Celebrations of our nation's independence are in full force Monday, even if it isn't quite the 4th of July yet. In Albert Lea, the Third of July parade will return Monday. 

    More >>

    Celebrations of our nation's independence are in full force Monday, even if it isn't quite the 4th of July yet. In Albert Lea, the Third of July parade will return Monday. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.