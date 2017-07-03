Fireworks accident in Stockton leaves man with eye injury

A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night.

Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury. Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework."

The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help along with his sheriff's deputies, but Fortin was driven to Winona Health for treatment by someone on the scene.

A spokesperson for Winona Health told KTTC that no information was available on Fortin's condition as of Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Ganrude said Fortin was cited for an illegal fireworks violation.