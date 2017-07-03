3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Connect
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. 

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house on the 600 block of North Huron Avenue at 7:54 a.m. Monday. 

Spring Valley Ambulance responders gave the girl emergency care on the scene. The girl was transported by both Spring Valley Ambulance and Gold Cross to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys in Rochester.

The girl's name and current condition have not been released.

Sheriff Kaase said authorities believe the child leaned against a screened window, which was 12 inches from the floor, and fell through it. 

The child was visiting the residence, and does not live there.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Fireworks accident in Stockton leaves man with eye injury

    Fireworks accident in Stockton leaves man with eye injury

    A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton.  Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury.  Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...

    More >>

    A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton.  Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury.  Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...

    More >>

  • Go Fourth and celebrate!

    Go Fourth and celebrate!

    The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community? Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk. The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m...

    More >>

    The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community? Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk. The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m...

    More >>

  • Injury accident closes Highway 63

    Injury accident closes Highway 63

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Injury accident closes Highway 63

    Injury accident closes Highway 63

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>

    A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33. 

    More >>

  • 3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley

    3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning.  Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.  

    More >>

    A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning.  Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.  

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Driver injured in Pine Island crash identified

    UPDATE: Driver injured in Pine Island crash identified

    Credit: Pine Island Fire DepartmentCredit: Pine Island Fire Department

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>

    A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

    More >>

  • Rochester woman allegedly stabs boyfriend

    Rochester woman allegedly stabs boyfriend

    Emma KrauseEmma Krause

    A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Six killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>
    Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance d...More >>

  • 4 people die after vehicle hits 2 motorcycles Saturday

    4 people die after vehicle hits 2 motorcycles Saturday

    Authorities say four people from Iowa died this weekend after another vehicle crossed the center line of a Western Nebraska highway and struck the motorcycles they were riding on.More >>
    Authorities say four people from Iowa died this weekend after another vehicle crossed the center line of a Western Nebraska highway and struck the motorcycles they were riding on.More >>

  • Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove

    Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online
    Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity. More >>
    Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity. More >>

  • Independence Day celebrations get a head start on Monday

    Independence Day celebrations get a head start on Monday

    Celebrations of our nation's independence are in full force Monday, even if it isn't quite the 4th of July yet. In Albert Lea, the Third of July parade will return Monday. 

    More >>

    Celebrations of our nation's independence are in full force Monday, even if it isn't quite the 4th of July yet. In Albert Lea, the Third of July parade will return Monday. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.