Rochester woman allegedly stabs boyfriend

A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex at 3820 Highway 14 SE late Saturday night.

Deputies found a 22-year-old victim with blood running down his arm from a two inch stab wound that required stitches at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

The sheriff's office said Emma Krause, 21, admitted to deputies on the scene that she stabbed her boyfriend with a knife.

Krause said she picked up her boyfriend after his job around 10 p.m. Saturday. She noticed he was getting out of a car with people she believes use drugs, and was upset with him for hanging out with them.

Later that night, Krause said the argument escalated and ended with the stabbing.

Krause faces a second degree felony assault charge and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.