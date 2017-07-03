Injury accident closes Highway 63

A crash on Highway 63 sent two people to the hospital and closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning.

The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center.

A state trooper on the scene said an eastbound driver was in the wrong lane as she drove around a curve. The eastbound vehicle struck an oncoming westbound vehicle head-on.

First responders had to extricate the driver of the westbound vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway was closed for a couple of hours to clear debris and to allow the State Patrol to re-construct the crash scene. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.

