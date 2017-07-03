Independence Day celebrations get a head start on Monday

Celebrations of our nation's independence are in full force Monday, even if it isn't quite the 4th of July yet.

In Albert Lea, the Third of July parade will return Monday. The procession is organized by the Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce and features several patriotic groups, from fire departments to veterans associations.

This year's grand marshal is World War II veteran Andy Dyrdal of Albert Lea. Dyrdal was drafted into the Air Force in 1942, and was later stationed as a radio operator in England during the D-Day invasion of France.

The Third of July parade will begin at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. and will end at Central Park.

Meanwhile, in Austin, the town's Freedom Fest will continue Monday with Family Fun at Bandshell Park.

Rides and vendors are set up, with live stage entertainment running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Miss Sparkler - Mr. Firecracker pageant will give kids a chance to show off their talents starting at 3:30 p.m. And the Austin Community Band will play from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dusk.

Freedom Fest will continue Tuesday, with the Grand Old Fourth celebration all day long.