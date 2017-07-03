Twins drop three of four to Royals in weekend series

The Minnesota Twins entered their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals only 1.5 games out of first place in the AL Central and leave three games back and in third place behind Cleveland and Kansas City.

The Twins lost on Friday 8-1 with Ervin Santana (L, 10-5) struggling once again, going only 5.1 innings and giving up seven runs, five of them earned on eight hits. Santana gave up a two-run home run to Eric Hosmer in the fourth and a solo shot to Mike Moustakas in the sixth, Moustakas' 21st of the year.

In Saturday's day -night double header, the Twins lost game one 11-6, but with rookie Felix Jorge (W, 1-0) on the mound, they grabbed a 10-5 victory in the nightcap.

In game one, Jose Berrios (ND, 7-2) had his second straight poor start, this time going only five innings, giving up five runs on nine hits, three of which were home runs. He also was given an early 5-1 lead after the third inning, with Miguel Sano's solo shot leading off the scoring in the three run third. However, in the subsequent innings, the Twins would blow that lead in the eventual 11-6 loss. The Twins offense continued to play well in the second, with Miguel Sano's three-run home run in the fifth key to their 10-5 victory. And as mentioned earlier, Felix Jorge did just enough to help bring home a victory, going five innings in his major league debut, giving up three runs on seven hits.

In game four of the set, the Twins had a chance to leave KC with a split, but the offense was stifled by Travis Wood and the Royals' bullpen, while Hector Santiago (L, 4-8) gave up four runs in his 3.1 innings in a 6-2 loss.

Since last weekend's sweep of the Cleveland Indians, the Twins have gone 2-6 dropping to just a game over .500 for the season.

Also of note Sunday, Ervin Santana and Miguel Sano were named the Twins representatives in next week's MLB All-Star Game. This will be Santana's second trip to the All-Star Game, and Sano's first.

The Twins return to Target Field Monday night at 7:10 as Adalberto Mejia (3-3) faces former Twins prospect Alex Meyer (3-4) and the Los Angeles Angels.

Player of the Series

Miguel Sano, on the day of his first ever All-Star selection, gets player of the series honors for the disappointing four-game tilt. For the series Sano hit .313 despite two 1-5's on Saturday. In the first three games of the series, Sano drove in a run, including a solo homer in the first game Saturday and then a three-run home run in the second game on Saturday, his 20th of the year.