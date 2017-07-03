Rochester Public Transit begins Sunday bus service

Rochester Public Transit has begun offering fixed-route service on Sundays.

Every Sunday from now on, buses will operate on the current Saturday routes (Routes 21 to 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Expanded service will also be available to people who ride the ZIPS Paratransit Service.

The new schedule also applies to holidays.

Charlie Applequist, who has been riding RPT buses for a decade, said he's elated that Sunday service is happening.

"That gives me and other people with a disability and without -- that we can get around and do different things, and we don't have to feel like we're stuck at home on Sundays and holidays. It means a lot of independence," Applequist said.

RPT Transit Planner Bryan Law said expanded weekend service was a "common request" during public listening sessions last fall. It's part of a five-year Transit Development Plan that the Rochester City Council adopted in May.

Timetables for the bus routes are available here. Printed schedules are also available on all buses and at the downtown transfer station.