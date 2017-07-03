Rochester Public Transit begins Sunday bus service

Rochester Public Transit has begun offering fixed-route service on Sundays. Every Sunday from now on, buses will operate on the current Saturday routes (Routes 21 to 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Expanded service will also be available to people who ride the ZIPS Paratransit Service.More >>
A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.More >>
This weekend marks the first time that people will be able to buy liquor on Sunday in Minnesota. Looser booze laws and a new budget are among new laws that went into effect this weekend. The focus on passing a two-year budget meant fewer bills were moving at the state Capitol this year than in years past. But the Legislature did finally repeal a ban on Sunday liquor sales that goes back to statehood. That effort had fallen far short for decades, but an influx of more approving lawma...More >>
A 22-year-old Minneapolis man who beat his infant daughter to death has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Hennepin County District Court Judge Kerry Meyer sentenced Cory Morris on Friday after concluding in May that he was responsible for his daughter's death last year. The Hennepin County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence available of 40 years but the judge followed the recommendation from the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. Authoriti...More >>
Around the world in just a couple hours, without leaving Rochester. That was the experience for people at IMAA's Walk Around the World.More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns.More >>
Police in northeastern Iowa say a person has been shot to death, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect. Charles City police said in a news release Saturday that the shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Casa Apartments. The victim was taken to a Charles City hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not identified the victim pending notification of family members. Charles City police later issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Antoine Williams char...More >>
