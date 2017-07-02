UPDATE: Driver injured in Pine Island crash identified

Authorities have identified the person who was injured when he crashed his truck into a grain bin near Pine Island.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Dale Fuchs, 56, was behind the wheel of the pickup when he lost control. The pickup entered a pasture, hit an embankment and launched into the grain bin.

A witness told deputies the truck was going too fast around a curve - about 75 miles per hour.

Fuchs was airlifted to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys, where he was listed in fair condition Monday morning.

