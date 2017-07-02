UPDATE: Driver injured in Pine Island crash identified

A Lewiston-area man was struck in the eye in a fireworks accident Sunday night. Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a location along Highway 14 just west of Stockton. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they found Timothy Fortin, 45, with an eye injury. Fortin had lit a firecracker but was then "struck by a projectile from the aerial firework." The sheriff said Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police and Stockton first responders came to help alo...More >>
The season of sparklers and star spangled banners arrives on Tuesday, and what better way to spend this July 4th holiday than celebrating outdoors with the community? Annual favorites like Albert Lea's Freedom Festival and Austin's Freedom Fest attract visitors with a variety of activities for all ages, including breathtaking firework displays at dusk. The Freedom Festival's 3rd of July Parade, themed "Our Parade of Stars," kicks off the festivities Monday evening at 6 p.m...More >>
A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.More >>
A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island. According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.More >>
A Rochester woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call at an apartment complex late Saturday night.More >>
Celebrations of our nation's independence are in full force Monday, even if it isn't quite the 4th of July yet. In Albert Lea, the Third of July parade will return Monday.More >>
Sunday, July 2, marked the beginning of a new era in Minnesota. That's because a new state law allowing alcohol sales on Sundays took effect.More >>
Rochester Public Transit has begun offering fixed-route service on Sundays. Every Sunday from now on, buses will operate on the current Saturday routes (Routes 21 to 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Expanded service will also be available to people who ride the ZIPS Paratransit Service.More >>
