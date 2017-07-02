Sunday alcohol sales now legal in Minnesota

Sunday, July 2, marked the beginning of a new era in Minnesota. That's because a new state law allowing alcohol sales on Sundays took effect.

Since statehood, businesses could sold liquor Monday through Saturday. But on Sunday people are able to purchase liquor all seven days of the week.

During the 2017 legislative session, the Minnesota House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the Sunday sales bill. The bill got an extra push from House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R) and citizens advocating for the repeal of the Prohibition-era law.

"This new law reflects the the desires of most people in Minnesota," said Gov. Dayton in March.

The change sparked a lot of mixed emotions from Minnesotans, especially liquor store owners.

The cost of staying open seven days a week could outweigh the profits made selling liquor the extra day.

However, Granny's Liquor in Lanesboro is rising to the challenge.

"It's the first time ever for Sunday liquor sales. It's been going crazy. We had a ribbon-cutting at 11o'clock. The front of the store was completely packed with people and it's been non-stop ever since. It's crazy. It's been something that's been waiting to happen for a long time so I think everybody was ready for it," said Lori Bakke, Granny's Liquor owner.

Liquor stores can operate between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.



