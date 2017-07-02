Funding cuts hit Iowa agencies as new budget takes effect - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Funding cuts hit Iowa agencies as new budget takes effect

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Iowa Capitol Building / Photo: MGN Online Iowa Capitol Building / Photo: MGN Online
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

A roughly $7.2 billion state budget has taken effect in Iowa.

The spending plan addresses everything from education funding to health care services.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and former Gov. Terry Branstad agreed to funding cuts across state agencies amid lower-than-expected revenue.

Fewer Planned Parenthood clinics and increases in tuition at public universities are among the impacts of the new budget.

The budget took effect Saturday.
 

