Minneapolis man gets 25 years for daughter's beating death

Cory Morris, 22, sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his 5-month old daughter

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man who beat his infant daughter to death has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Kerry Meyer sentenced Cory Morris on Friday after concluding in May that he was responsible for his daughter's death last year.

The Hennepin County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence available of 40 years but the judge followed the recommendation from the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

Authorities say Morris called police on August 13 to say he had killed his daughter at home.

Prosecutors say he had repeatedly punched his daughter, who was 5 months old.

Morris' attorney argued his client was mentally ill at the time.

