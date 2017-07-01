Record-breaking numbers at fifth annual Whitewater Kid's Triathlon

Hundreds of kids gathered to compete in the fifth annual Whitewater Kids Triathlon in St. Charles on Saturday.

They had record breaking numbers, with nearly 200 competitors, but the goal wasn't to race. Keeping time was only for personal achievement. What they really wanted to do was to encourage kids to get out and get active.

Children between the ages of 6 and 15 were welcome to participate. However, each age group was given different lengths to swim, bike, and run.

The hope was to promote fitness and self confidence.

