IMAA holds 7th annual Walk Around the World Day

Around the world in just a couple of hours, without leaving Rochester -- that was the experience for people at IMAA's "Walk Around the World."

"We just appreciate the fact that Rochester has been a recipient of the many benefits that immigration and refugee resettlement has brought us," Ron Buzard, Executive Director of IMAA, said.

That's exactly what Saturday's event was about.

"We are glad that we are here and this day is for each and every person who has made it to the US," Mengesha Bongo, an immigrant from Ethiopia, said.

Many people came to the United States to escape the dangers in their native countries, but are happy where they've ended up.

Seila Alagic came to Rochester during the Bosnian genocide. "It's amazing, we have a big community here in town," Alagic said. "Rochester is so diverse so some people have gone through the worst so they understand the struggles and everything."

The focus of the day was sharing culture - so there were authentic performances of music, dance, and poetry.

Several booths also gave people the opportunity to ask questions and learn about these other countries.

For the immigrants, the curiosity was a welcome sight.

"I feel like a big family, a village, circle of friendship,"Pearl Pham, from Vietnam, said. "I always get excited when people come and I love to share with them about my culture."

They hope to share this feeling of connected-ness with as many people as they can.

"We pray each day that every country in the world feels the same welcoming," Bongo said."And that people aren't discriminated on the basis of anything."