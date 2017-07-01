Charles City shooting kills one; arrest warrant issued

Antoine Williams, 26, is wanted in a fatal shooting at a Charles City apartment

Police in northeastern Iowa say a person has been shot to death, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect.

Charles City police said in a news release Saturday that the shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Casa Apartments.

The victim was taken to a Charles City hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not identified the victim pending notification of family members.

Charles City police later issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Antoine Williams charging him with first-degree murder. Williams had not been found by midday Saturday.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

