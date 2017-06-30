Rochester teen preps for national speed cubing competition

You may have tried to solve a Rubik's Cube only to end up with a bigger mess than you started with.

But it's safe to say one Rochester teenager has it down.

He is prepping to compete against some of that fastest cubers in the country at the Word Cube Association Nationals Competition on July 7th.

The world record for solving the 3 x 3 cube is just less than 5 seconds.

Henry Lange's personal best is 8.

He's been solving cubes since 5th grade, now 5 years later, he's amassed quite the collection.

He used to have a hundred total that he used to make mosaics.

He says he generally spends around an hour or two a day to memorize around 500 solving algorithms.

This is his first time going to the national competition where he'll be pitted against 800 of the best cubers.

However, while he enjoys the challenge, he says his favorite thing is meeting the people.

"It ranges from kids who are 8 years old to 80-year-old men who'll compete in these competitions," Lange said. "So it's very diverse and it's a nice way to interact with people who share your hobby."

This will be Lange's 19th competition since he started, so he's used to it by this point.

Whats interesting is that they don't use Rubik's brand cubes to compete as they're too stiff.

The cubes they use are much more customizable.