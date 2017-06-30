EXECUTIVE PRODUCER—Manage and guide news operations for the #1 television station in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. Along with the News Director and Social Media & Digital Content Manager, the EP will supervise field operations, newscast producers, anchors / reporters / multimedia journalists and photographers and will directly oversee weekday afternoon/evening dayparts. We break news and push content on-air and to on-line and social platforms for two television stations. Key skillsets include a knack for managing people, a sense for steering breaking and developing news coverage to multiple platforms, solid experience producing newscasts, and the ability to coach young reporters on storytelling. Proven creativity with in-studio presentation, newsroom technology (LiveU, DroneCam, GoPro) and graphics presentation will make you a top candidate. A strong eye for video and the ability to create compelling graphics are qualities that will help you win this position, and help us stay on top in this competitive market. KTTC has been honored with multiple Regional Emmys for morning and evening newscasts in the last eight years and a host of other awards from SPJ, AP and MBJA. KTTC NewsCenter leads in strong journalism and community service, and is #1 in southeastern Minnesota, a beautiful part of the country recognized again and again for an incredible quality of life. Please send resume materials to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV and KXLT FOX 47, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media Inc., a family owned company. EOE.