Par For The Course - Soldiers Field

Par For The Course is a weekly golf segment showcasing the premier golf courses in southeastern Minnesota.

This week, Soldiers Field Golf Course in downtown Rochester received the honor.

Soldiers Field opened in 1927 and has been a mainstay in the Rochester golf community ever since. Built along the Zumbro River, Soldiers Field offers golfers the classic tests of narrow, tree-lined fairways and challenging green complexes. For this week's segment, I played the beautiful closing 18th hole-- a 490 yard Par 5 which traverses the Zumbro River and provides clean views of the downtown skyline.