Construction equipment reported stolen from Olmsted County work site

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a Bobcat 3600 side by side Utility Vehicle, and two jackhammers that were inside the Bobcat were reported stolen from a construction site on the 4800 block of Broadway Avenue N. The theft happened sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

The Bobcat is valued at $15,000, and the two jackhammers are valued at $700 each. 

The sheriff's office said they do not have any suspects at this time. 

