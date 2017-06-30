Construction equipment reported stolen from Olmsted County work site

Authorities are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a Bobcat 3600 side by side Utility Vehicle, and two jackhammers that were inside the Bobcat were reported stolen from a construction site on the 4800 block of Broadway Avenue N. The theft happened sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bobcat is valued at $15,000, and the two jackhammers are valued at $700 each.

The sheriff's office said they do not have any suspects at this time.