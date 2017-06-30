Wanted Rochester man arrested

Deputies assisted Rochester Police in arresting a man wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested Niccolo Bianchi, 39, of Rochester at 12:32 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Bianchi was uncooperative at first, even when officers tried to get him to cooperate at gunpoint. Eventually, authorities were able to take him into custody when he calmed down in response to being shown a taser.