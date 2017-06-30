PHOTOS: Elephant on the loose roams Wisconsin neighborhood

Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood looked out their windows to find an elephant roaming through backyards.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office tells our sister station, WKOW, they got the call around 5 a.m. Friday about an elephant on the loose in the Baraboo neighborhood.

Authorities alerted Circus World, where the elephant escaped from. A trainer quickly caught up to the elephant and escorted him back to Circus World.

Baraboo is located about 13 miles south of Wisconsin Dells.