Three facing charges after Rochester apartment burglary

Three people are facing charges after confessing to stealing electronic items from an apartment Thursday.

Rochester Police said a resident living at an apartment at the Red Carpet Inn on South Broadway Avenue reported a burglary that happened sometime between noon and 3 p.m. to an employee at the front desk, who then contacted police at 7:45 p.m.

Two televisions, a video gaming system and games, along with other entertainment items like CDs and speakers, were all taken from the apartment.

Police used security footage to identify one of the suspects, who turned out to be a former employee of the hotel. Police said Dylan Simpson, 23, of Rochester had a master key for the building that was never returned.

Police said Simpson had help from Clark Hobbs, 22, and a 16-year-old boy. Officers found all three suspects, who confessed to the burglary.

All items that were reported stolen were then found and returned to the owner.

All three people involved face 2nd degree burglary charges.