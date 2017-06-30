Sunday liquor sales begin this weekend - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sunday liquor sales begin this weekend

Posted:
(KTTC) -

The start of July means new laws will take effect all across Minnesota. This year, those changes are headlined by the start of Sunday liquor sales, which was a key piece of legislation passed in this year's legislative session. 

The law removes the prohibition on the sale of alcohol on Sundays, allowing store owners who choose to participate to sell alcohol between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. 

Some liquor stores across the state are marking the occasion with celebrations. Other store owners have questioned whether the move will benefit sales. 

