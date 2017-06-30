Quest for the NBA playoffs: Timberwolves ponder free agency to build around "Big Three"

On the eve of NBA free agency, NBA fans across the country and here in Minnesota have seen a crazy start to the NBA offseason.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin was let go days before the draft, Phil Jackson the former team president of the New York Knicks was fired Wednesday, days before the start of Free Agency. Then on the player's side, Los Angeles Clipper star point guard Chris Paul opted into his contract with the Clippers and was then traded to the Houston Rockets to pair with MVP runner-up James Harden.

A big player acquisition also came in Minnesota with the Timberwolves fleecing of the Chicago Bulls for NBA star wing Jimmy Butler and the 16th pick for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and the 7th pick in the draft.

The Wolves now have their "Big Three" in Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but where do they go from here? Who can they surround these three with and what do they need to do to round out a roster capable of reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04.

Current Roster and Cap Situation

Let's start first with their current cap and roster situation.

The Wolves depth chart, including unsigned first round pick Justin Patton is as follows:

PG: Ricky Rubio, Tyus Jones

SG: Andrew Wiggins

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Gorgui Dieng, Nemanja Bjelica

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Cole Aldrich, Justin Patton

In total the Wolves have nine players (including the eventual signing of Patton) under contract, with three unrestricted free agents: Omri Casspi, Adreian Payne, and Brandon Rush, and one restricted free agent, Shabazz Muhammad.

As it stands, with the waiving of Jordan Hill, the Wolves have $19 million dollars in cap space entering July.

Needs

The Wolves biggest need is shooting, and if Ricky Rubio is not traded (seeming unlikely as the Wolves are seeking better shooting at the position according to former ESPN insider Marc Stein), they will really only have one potential starting spot available at the power forward position.

At point guard, between Rubio and Jones they have enough to compete but according to the Associated Press and Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News and Forbes, new addition Jimmy Butler has already started to talk to free agents to come to Minnesota, one of which is rumored to be Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

With that in mind, need number one for the Wolves would be to find better shooting out of the point guard spot.

Second, in a wing dominated NBA, they must grab capable three and d shooting guards and small forwards to backup Wiggins and Butler.

A third need could be upgrading the power forward spot and either sending Gorgui Dieng to the bench, or trading him to open up cap space.

Offseason Plan

Now comes the point of saying who could fulfill these needs.

Starting with the Point Guard position.

If the Wolves front office is committed to trading Rubio, and according to NBA Insider Marc Stein, formerly of ESPN, reported earlier this week that Ricky Rubio has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Utah Jazz, a trade is likely. If a trade goes down that brings back picks and a small contract, signing a point guard like Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holliday, or George Hill could be possible. Obviously Kyle Lowry, one of the best point guards in the NBA would be the top choice hear and signing him would catapult the Wolves into the upper echelon of Western Conference teams.

After trading Rubio and signing Lowry or Hill, the Wolves wouldn't have a lot of cap space to deal with. Kyle Lowry is eligible for a four year $120 million deal worth $30 million per year. So if Rubio were dealt for picks, his $14.275 million dollar contract would be off the table and combined with the $19 million dollars of cap space, the Wolves would end up with just enough to sign Lowry without going over the cap.

So with basically no cap space left, the Wolves would bring back Shabazz Muhammad to be one of the backup wings and then could bring in a rumored free agent signing from the defending champion Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala made $12 million last season. Now the Wolves wouldn't have cap space to sign Iggy, but with an $8.4 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, they would be able to offer him a competitive contract that is only four million less than the $12 million he made last season.

Now if the Wolves are able to pull off the coup of trading Rubio, signing Lowry and signing Iguodala, as well as resigning Muhammed their depth chart would be outstanding:

PG: Kyle Lowry, Tyus Jones

SG: Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala

SF: Jimmy Butler, Shabazz Muhammad

PF: Gorgui Dieng, Nemanja Bjelica

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Cole Aldrich, Justin Patton

Then the Wolves would still have one more spot on the active roster, where they could take a shot on a young athletic wing like KJ McDaniels, and see what Thibs can do to develop him into a rotation guy.

If Iguodala decides to go elsewhere or resign with Golden State, some other options for the Wolves in that role could be Arron Afflalo, coming of a season with a three-point percentage of 41.1%, PJ Tucker, who although isn't a great shooter, is a fantastic wing defender who would thrive under Thibs, or maybe Nick Young, another 40% shooter, though he is more likely to stay in one of the bigger markets. A last wing they could go after could be 24-year old Ben McLemore. McLemore, the former 7th overall pick with the Sacramento Kings, has failed to live up to his potential coming out of Kansas but in a much better, and non-dysfunctional, environment, McLemore may be able to thrive and become the shooter and two-way stud many thought he would become out of college.

Lastly would be a power forward. If a signing of Lowry doesn't work out or a trade of Rubio isn't possible but one for Dieng arises, the Wolves could possibly make a run at Paul Millsap, the versatile Atlanta Hawks power forward. Other than that, some options could be Patrick Patterson, Taj Gibson, and James Johnson. Although none of those three players would represent major upgrades over Dieng (though making a run at Serge Ibaka would be an interesting development) all three of those players are versatile offensively and defensively and would provide quality minutes off the bench for the Wolves.

In an ideal world, the Wolves would come away with Kyle Lowry or Paul Millsap, with Andre Iguodala getting the mid-level exception. But if no trades are possible, an offseason where the Wolves keep Muhammad and sign Iguodala, McLemore, and Taj Gibson would give the Wolves the bench necessary to support a potentially superb starting lineup in their attempt to reach the NBA playoffs.

The future is bright in Minnesota, and if cards fall the right way, this offseason and the following year could be a monumental in Minnesota Timberwolves history.