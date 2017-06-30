Honkers sweep first-place Waterloo in Thursday's doubleheader

The Rochester Honkers entered their doubleheader against first place Waterloo with a .500 record, but left Mayo Field with a doubleheader sweep winning 15-11 and 9-3, improving their record to 16-14 and cutting the lead in the North Division to 3.5 games.

In game one the Honkers struck early, with a huge eight-run first inning.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started out the scoring as he came up with the bases loaded and ripped an RBI single to center to make it 2-2. Then two batters later, Zeke Pinkham also came up with the bases loaded, and ripped another single to center to score two to make it 4-2.

Then Michale Michalak came up and hit the third two-run single of the inning to make it 6-2.

After Johnathan Fleek walked, Waterloo Bucks starter Nathan Walker was removed for Alec Hernandez, recording only one out.

Hernandez promptly walked Ethan Ibarra, and then for the fourth time in the inning, the third time with the bases loaded, Konnor Zickefoose came up and drove a two-run single up the middle to give the Honkers an 8-2 lead.

The Honkers would then add three more in the fifth, with Michalak's RBI single and Johnathan Fleek's two-run home run, to give their team an 11-2 lead.

Waterloo responded with four in the sixth, but the Honkers would match that score with four of their own, that started with Ryan Fitzpatrick's two-run home run, and ended with a Fleek two-run double to make it 15-6.

The Bucks would score five in the seventh but Kyle Ferderer was able to escape and hold on for the Honkers 15-11 win in the seven inning game.

Eddie Mathis got the win and Nathan Walker was dealt the loss.

In game two, it was more of the same for the Honkers offense.

Zach Zubia hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and after falling behind 3-2 Morgan McCullough would hit a go-ahead two-run double to left to make it 4-3.

Then in the sixth, the Honkers scored four. Zubia drilled his second home run of the day, a three-run shot to make it 7-3, then Michael Michalak would his a solo home run to make it 8-3.

The Honkers would add one more in the eighth on Michalak's second home run of the day to make it 9-3 and would hold the Bucks scoreless after the fifth to give them the double-header sweep.

The Honkers go for the series sweep Friday at Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m. in Waterloo.