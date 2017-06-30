Twins lose to Red Sox 6-3; drop 1.5 games behind Indians

The Minnesota Twins were unable to hold an early three-run lead as they lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Thursday. They leave Boston losing three of four.

The first run of that early three-run lead came in the first inning. Joe Mauer came up with Brian Dozier on third, and drove him in with an RBI ground out to short to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Twins tacked on two more, as Jorge Polanco came up with two on and two out and doubled to center, driving in Mauer and Robbie Grossman to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Twins starter Kyle Gibson (L, 4-6) was outperforming Boston's David Price (W, 3-2) as he held the Red Sox scoreless through the first three innings.

That scoreless streak would end in the fourth however, as Mookie Betts would hit a 1-0 pitch over "the Monster" to make it a 3-1 game.

In the fifth, the Red Sox would take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Hanley Ramirez, after a lead-off walk, would come in to score on Jackie Bradley's RBI double to make it 3-2. Then Bradley would score on Deven Marrero's groundout to third to knot it up at three.

Following Marrero, Mookie Betts would single up the middle to drive in Christian Vazquez and give Boston a 4-3 lead.

The Red Sox tacked on one more in the sixth on Ramirez' solo shot, and one more in the seventh on Marrero's RBI double to make it a 6-3 game.

The Twins couldn't score again off of Price as he shut them down the final three innings of his start before giving way to Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel who shut things down in the eighth and ninth.

Kyle Gibson would go 5.2 innings, giving up five runs, three earned, on six hits, while walking one and striking out one.

David Price on the other hand went seven innings, giving up three runs, on six hits, with no walks, and seven strikeouts.

Craig Kimbrel's scoreless ninth gave him his 22nd save of the year.

The loss and Cleveland's 5-1 win over Texas dropped the Twins to 1.5 games behind the first place Indians.

The Twins look to bounce back Friday as they open up a three game set in Kansas City against he surging Royals at 7:15 at Kauffman Stadium. Ervin Santana (10-4) will be on the bump for the Twins against Royals left-hander Jason Vargas (11-3).

Player of the Series

In a series that the Twins lost three of four, it's only fitting that the only pitcher to get a win this series is named player of the series.

Adalberto Mejia started Wednesday's game and led the Twins to a 4-1 victory.

In his start, Mejia threw 5.2 scoreless innings, giving up five hits while walking one and striking out three.

The outing was Mejia's second consecutive scoreless start.