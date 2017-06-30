Manhunt near Millville nets fugitive Brent Espenson

A five-hour manhunt in the woods near Millville ended with Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies arresting wanted fugitive Brent Espenson.

Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Espenson, 32, is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center in Red Wing.

"He's being held in Goodhue County right now on their warrants and he is also wanted in Olmsted County," said Sheriff Bartsh.

The manhunt apparently began as a rescue when law enforcement responded to a report that a man was floating down the Zumbro River along County Road 11. The sheriff began monitoring the activity at that point and told KTTC about 8:20 p.m. Thursday that "looks like he made it to land." That's evidently when it became a manhunt, when the man ran off trying to get away from his rescuers.

Espenson's recent brushes with the law began March 3 when he tried to hide from state troopers and deputies under the 75th Street NW bridge over the Zumbro River north of Rochester. The Goodhue man had fled after a traffic stop for tinted windows; when taken into custody authorities said he had meth in his possession.

Espenson was named as a suspect after an assault June 5 at a mobile home at 7415 North Broadway Lot #29 during which two men allegedly beat a man.

"They had a Masterlock in a sock and wailed on him," said Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, two days later. "It continued throughout the night until he was dropped off at the store (Casey's) on 18th Avenue Northwest about 3:15 or 3:30 a.m."

Since that time, authorities have been searching for Espenson, even charging one Rochester woman with Felony Aiding an Offender for helping to hide him. At one point, after a sheriff's deputy spotted him in a parked car in northwest Rochester on June 11, Espenson sped off at speeds of more than 100 mph before the deputy broke off the chase.