Mayo food service workers reach tentative agreement with new food service provider

After months of discussion and protest, mayo food service workers reach a tentative agreement for their new 5-year contracts.

Nearly 500 Mayo food service workers were outsourced after Mayo's decision to transfer to Morrison Healthcare.

According to the union, they were able to achieve their three goals of advancing wages, union insurance and union retirement.

Workers will be looking at a 2.5% wage increase per year, increase Paid Time Off and holiday pay.

Full and part-time employees will receive full union health insurance and improved dental.

Food Service workers officially transition to Morrison on July 1st.

They are expected to formally accept the terms by July 10th.