Mayo holds town hall about changes in Austin and Albert Lea

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

They want clear answers.

That was the message people were sending the Mayo Clinic Health System at tonight's public forum.

The forum was to give concerned citizens the chance to voice their concerns over Mayo Clinic Health System's decision to move some of their services from the Albert Lea location to the Austin location.

According to the panel, the transition will begin sometime this year...with the ICU being the first to go.

They also said it would take up to three years to transition all the jobs to Austin.

Critics say the move will cost employees their jobs.

"It's going to mean a job loss. They haven't guaranteed us any jobs. They say that we're not going to lose as many jobs as we think," Angie Overmeyer, a nurse, said. "We're calculating that as many as 70 nurses may lose jobs."

There was word that potentially 500 people could lose their jobs during the move.

During the forum, Mayo didn't give people a specific number of jobs lost, but did say it won't be 500 jobs.

